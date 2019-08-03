Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CMCSA. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.27.

CMCSA traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.65. 20,701,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,571,986. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Comcast has a one year low of $32.61 and a one year high of $45.29.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.08 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $70,523.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,359.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Comcast by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 128,168,481 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,364,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854,006 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,699,503 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,165,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,992,911 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Comcast by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,579,451 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,824,544,000 after acquiring an additional 326,417 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,590,157,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Comcast by 7.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 34,296,383 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,371,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,741 shares during the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

