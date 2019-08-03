Compagnie de Saint Gobain (EPA:SGO) Given a €43.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on Compagnie de Saint Gobain (EPA:SGO) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SGO. UBS Group set a €33.50 ($38.95) price target on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €37.50 ($43.60) price target on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Compagnie de Saint Gobain currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €38.61 ($44.90).

Shares of SGO opened at €33.29 ($38.70) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €34.31. Compagnie de Saint Gobain has a one year low of €42.05 ($48.90) and a one year high of €52.40 ($60.93).

Compagnie de Saint Gobain Company Profile

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through Innovative Materials Sector, Construction Products Sector, and Building Distribution Sector segments. The company offers flat glass and high-performance materials; and insulation and gypsum products, industrial mortars, and pipe and exterior products.

