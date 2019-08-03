Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNAT) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,685,228 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the previous session’s volume of 971,633 shares.The stock last traded at $0.33 and had previously closed at $0.31.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.12.

The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.44. The company has a market cap of $10.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.19.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Conatus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 81.02% and a negative net margin of 57.46%. The company had revenue of $7.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNAT. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Conatus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $46,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 62,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 20,826 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd raised its stake in Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% during the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 200,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 33,200 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 245,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 91,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 33,827 shares in the last quarter. 25.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNAT)

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for the treatment of liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidate includes Emricasan, an orally active caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response; for portal hypertension; for liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for liver function.

