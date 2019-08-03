Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.14, Morningstar.com reports. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7,118.04% and a negative return on equity of 41.72%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million.

Shares of CNCE traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.81. The stock had a trading volume of 172,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,375. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 20.44 and a quick ratio of 20.44. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.21 and a 52 week high of $17.86.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 386,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $4,133,292.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,129,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,171,000 after buying an additional 59,671 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,011,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,698,000 after buying an additional 471,312 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 452.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 6,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNCE. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.29.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

