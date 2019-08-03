Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. provides concrete pumping services and concrete waste management services primarily in U.S. and U.K. Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc., formerly known as Industrea Acquisition Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

BBCP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Concrete Pumping in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Concrete Pumping in a report on Friday, May 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $5.31 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Concrete Pumping from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.33.

Shares of NASDAQ BBCP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.79. 195,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,137. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Concrete Pumping has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $15.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.68.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $61.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.97 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Concrete Pumping will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John M. Piecuch acquired 8,990 shares of Concrete Pumping stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.03 per share, for a total transaction of $45,219.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. B. Brown acquired 27,726 shares of Concrete Pumping stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $138,352.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,861,716 shares of company stock valued at $8,396,072.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Concrete Pumping stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 513,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.88% of Concrete Pumping as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Concrete Pumping (BBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.