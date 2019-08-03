Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Conns Inc is a specialty retailer currently operating retail locations in Texas and Louisiana. It sells major home appliances, including refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers and ranges, and a variety of consumer electronics, including projection, plasma and LCD televisions, camcorders, VCRs, DVD players and home theater products. They also sell home office equipment, lawn and garden products and bedding, and continue to introduce additional product categories for the home to help increase same store sales and to respond to their customers’ product needs. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on CONN. TheStreet raised shares of Conn’s from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Conn’s from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Conn’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.00.

CONN traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,933. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.46. Conn’s has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $42.65. The firm has a market cap of $663.97 million, a PE ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Conn’s had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $353.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Conn’s’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Conn’s will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Norman Miller acquired 11,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.03 per share, with a total value of $200,357.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 388,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,620,599.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William E. Saunders, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.97 per share, with a total value of $179,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,061.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 27,647 shares of company stock valued at $480,228 over the last ninety days. 3.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the second quarter valued at $115,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 339.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the first quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the first quarter valued at $188,000. 76.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conn's Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

