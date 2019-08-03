Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.29.

Shares of CNST traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.68. 38,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,532. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.03 million and a P/E ratio of -1.74. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a current ratio of 6.92.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.05. Analysts anticipate that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 4,092.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 5,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

