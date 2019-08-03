Contents Protocol Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $359,465.00 (CPT)

Contents Protocol (CURRENCY:CPT) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Contents Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Upbit and Hotbit. Contents Protocol has a total market cap of $12.70 million and approximately $359,465.00 worth of Contents Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Contents Protocol has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Contents Protocol Token Profile

Contents Protocol (CRYPTO:CPT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2018. Contents Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,727,067,023 tokens. Contents Protocol’s official website is contentsprotocol.io. Contents Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/contents-protocol. Contents Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur.

Contents Protocol Token Trading

Contents Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contents Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contents Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Contents Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

