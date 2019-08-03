Contrasting Calmare Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTTC) & Alphatec (OTCMKTS:ATEC)

Calmare Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTTC) and Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Calmare Therapeutics and Alphatec, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Calmare Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Alphatec 0 0 1 0 3.00

Alphatec has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential downside of 16.67%. Given Alphatec’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alphatec is more favorable than Calmare Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Calmare Therapeutics and Alphatec’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calmare Therapeutics $1.11 million 3.08 -$3.82 million N/A N/A Alphatec $91.69 million 2.49 -$28.98 million ($0.58) -8.28

Calmare Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alphatec.

Volatility & Risk

Calmare Therapeutics has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alphatec has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Calmare Therapeutics and Alphatec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calmare Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Alphatec -45.29% -211.15% -26.79%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Calmare Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.8% of Alphatec shares are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of Calmare Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 34.3% of Alphatec shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Alphatec beats Calmare Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Calmare Therapeutics

Calmare Therapeutics Incorporated, a medical device company, develops and commercializes products and technologies for chronic neuropathic pain and wound care affliction patients in the United States. Its flagship medical device is Calmare Pain Therapy Device, a non-invasive and non-addictive modality for the treatment of chronic and neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as Competitive Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Calmare Therapeutics Incorporated in August 2014. Calmare Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1968 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures. The company offers MIS products consisting of Battalion Lateral Spacer System and Squadron Lateral Retractor, Illico Minimally Invasive Surgery System, and BridgePoint Spinous Process Fixation System; and fixation products, such as Arsenal Screw System and Zodiac Spinal Fixation Systems. It also provides cervical and cervico-thoracic products, including Trestle Luxe Anterior Cervical Plate System, and Solanas Posterior Cervico/Thoracic Fixation System and Avalon Occipital Plate; and interbody Systems, such as Battalion Universal Spacer System, Novel PEEK and Titanium Spinal Spacers, and Alphatec Solus Locking ALIF Spinal Spacer. In addition, the company offers biologics consisting of AlphaGraft Structural Allograft Spacers, AlphaGraft ProFuse Demineralized Bone Scaffold, Amnioshield Amniotic Tissue Barrier, Alphagraft Demineralized Bone Matrix, and Neocore Osteoconductive Matrix. It sells its products through a network of independent distributors and direct sales representatives in the United States. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

