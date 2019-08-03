Contrasting InterXion (NYSE:INXN) & DecisionPoint Systems (NYSE:DPSI)

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) and DecisionPoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.9% of InterXion shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of DecisionPoint Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for InterXion and DecisionPoint Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InterXion 0 2 5 0 2.71 DecisionPoint Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

InterXion presently has a consensus target price of $82.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.68%. Given InterXion’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe InterXion is more favorable than DecisionPoint Systems.

Volatility & Risk

InterXion has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DecisionPoint Systems has a beta of 3.35, indicating that its share price is 235% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares InterXion and DecisionPoint Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InterXion 4.77% 5.60% 1.55% DecisionPoint Systems N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares InterXion and DecisionPoint Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InterXion $663.43 million 8.78 $36.75 million $0.66 115.38 DecisionPoint Systems $31.10 million 0.00 $1.68 million N/A N/A

InterXion has higher revenue and earnings than DecisionPoint Systems.

Summary

InterXion beats DecisionPoint Systems on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

InterXion Company Profile

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers. Its data centers acts as content, cloud, and connectivity hubs that facilitate the processing, storage, sharing, and distribution of data between its customers. The company offers colocation services, including space and power to deploy IT infrastructure in its data centers; a range of output voltages and currents; connectivity services that enable its customers to connect their IT infrastructure to exchange traffic and access cloud platforms; and systems monitoring, systems management, engineering support, and data backup and storage services, as well as installs and manages physical connections running from its customers' equipment to the equipment of its telecommunications carriers, Internet service providers, Internet exchange customers, and other customers. It provides its services to telecom operators, Internet service providers, and content delivery networks; content and cloud providers; and enterprises through direct sales forces, as well as through tradeshows, networking events, and industry seminars. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 51 carrier and cloud neutral colocation data centers in 13 metropolitan areas in 11 countries. The company is also involved in real estate management/holding businesses. InterXion Holding N.V. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

DecisionPoint Systems Company Profile

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. operates as an enterprise mobility systems integrator in the United States. It sells and installs mobile computing and wireless systems, such as mobile computers, mobile application software, and related data capture equipment. The company deploys mobile applications for retail stores, warehousing and distribution, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and field mobility industries. It also provides enterprise mobile software systems, which include APEXWare Field Service solution; APEXWare Merchandising, Sales and Delivery solution; APEXWare Warehouse Management System; DecisionPoint custom development solution; and ContentSentral, which manages and distributes corporate content, as well as resells specialized applications. In addition, the company offers professional services comprising business consulting for understanding the implementation of mobile computing for a business process; technical consulting for determining the technology to be used and implemented; and technical development services consisting of software programming and configuration of the mobile computing, and application solutions, as well as interface software for customer's existing back-office systems. Further, it provides supply chain services, such as Pre-Contract, Pre Go-Live, and Post Go-Live solutions; and deployment and support services consisting of implementation and rollout services. Additionally, the company offers enterprise wireless and mobile computing hardware, such as handheld and vehicle-mounted, and ruggedized mobile computers; wireless LAN infrastructure; GPS receivers; two-way radios; handheld bar code scanners; laptops and tablet computers for rugged environments; consumer Smartphone and tablet computers; and bar code consumables. It serves retail, utility, transportation and logistics, manufacturing, wholesale, distribution, and other commercial customers. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.

