Contrasting Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG.PI) & Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL)

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG.PI) and Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Washington Prime Group and Global Net Lease’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Washington Prime Group N/A N/A N/A Global Net Lease 4.96% 1.00% 0.44%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.4% of Global Net Lease shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Global Net Lease shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Global Net Lease pays an annual dividend of $6.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 32.7%. Washington Prime Group does not pay a dividend. Global Net Lease pays out 298.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Washington Prime Group and Global Net Lease’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Washington Prime Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Global Net Lease $282.21 million 5.81 $10.90 million $2.14 9.14

Global Net Lease has higher revenue and earnings than Washington Prime Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Washington Prime Group and Global Net Lease, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Washington Prime Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Global Net Lease 0 2 1 0 2.33

Global Net Lease has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.64%. Given Global Net Lease’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Global Net Lease is more favorable than Washington Prime Group.

Summary

Global Net Lease beats Washington Prime Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Washington Prime Group

Washington Prime Group Inc. is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S. Washington Prime Group and Shelby's Sugar Shop are registered trademarks of the Company. Trademark and patent registrations for Tangible are currently pending.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

