Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stock Position Lowered by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Copart were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,226,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,798 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Copart by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,762,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,951,000 after acquiring an additional 483,889 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Copart by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 848,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,408,000 after acquiring an additional 280,915 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Copart by 1,572.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 288,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,550,000 after purchasing an additional 271,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wafra Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the first quarter worth approximately $15,691,000. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Copart to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.07 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.77.

In other news, insider William E. Franklin sold 41,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $3,172,711.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,818.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 179,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.54, for a total value of $13,377,022.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 423,458 shares of company stock worth $31,198,755 in the last 90 days. 15.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CPRT traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.14. 1,456,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,291. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.61 and a 12-month high of $79.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $553.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.62 million. Copart had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

