CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CorMedix Inc. is a development-stage pharmaceutical company that seeks to in-license, develop and commercialize therapeutic products for the treatment of cardiac and renal dysfunction, also known as cardiorenal disease. CorMedix’s goal is to treat kidney disease by reducing the commonly associated cardiovascular and metabolic complications. The Company’s therapeutic candidates for cardiorenal disease may be small molecules, biologicals, devices and/or diagnostics (tests) that enable therapy. Its product pipeline includes: CRMD001, a unique formulation Deferiprone which is in development to prevent Contrast-Induced Acute Kidney Injury and to slow progression of Chronic Kidney Disease; CRMD002, a diagnostic test for urinary labile iron; CRMD003 (Neutrolin®, an antimicrobial/anticoagulant solution) is in development to prevent Catheter Related Bloodstream Infection; CRMD004, a pressure sensitive gel which has many uses, including extending the benefits of Neutrolin®. CorMedix Inc. is based in Summit, New Jersey. “

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $14.00 price objective on shares of CorMedix and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Shares of CorMedix stock opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. CorMedix has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $13.70.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million.

In other news, Director Janet Dillione acquired 11,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.74 per share, with a total value of $75,110.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRMD. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CorMedix by 374.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,656,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 2,096,663 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CorMedix by 300.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 113,029 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CorMedix by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 81,136 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in CorMedix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in CorMedix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $593,000.

About CorMedix

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

