Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Given a $30.00 Price Target by Stifel Nicolaus Analysts

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) has been given a $30.00 price objective by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 7.95% from the stock’s previous close.

OFC has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. KeyCorp cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $27.79. 523,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,423. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.46. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.88. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $31.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $175.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.18 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total value of $110,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 272,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,542,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $97,550.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,882,776.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,916 shares of company stock valued at $305,744 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 537.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 141.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 240.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

