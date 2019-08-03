Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.43 EPS

Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.43, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ CTVA traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.46. The stock had a trading volume of 6,855,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,128,649. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.99. Corteva has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $32.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTVA. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Corteva in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Corteva in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on Corteva in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Corteva in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

In other news, Director Gregory R. Page bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

