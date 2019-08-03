Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

NASDAQ CRVS traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,385. The company has a quick ratio of 12.39, a current ratio of 12.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.67. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $11.23.

In other news, CFO Leiv Lea acquired 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.56 per share, for a total transaction of $55,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Thompson acquired 32,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.34 per share, for a total transaction of $109,962.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 730,534 shares of company stock worth $2,695,804. Company insiders own 40.40% of the company’s stock.

CRVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.19.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

