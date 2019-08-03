CounterPath (NASDAQ:CPAH) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CounterPath (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ CPAH traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.51. The company had a trading volume of 18,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,362. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.52. CounterPath has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CounterPath stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CounterPath, Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.44% of CounterPath at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CounterPath Company Profile

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops, and sells software and services that enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver unified communications services over Internet protocol based networks in North America and internationally. Its products include Bria softphone suite, which enables consumers and business users to make voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) audio and video calls, send instant messages, manage their presence, share their screen, and collaborate with other users using desktop computers and laptops, smartphones, and tablets; and X-Lite, a standards-based VoIP softphone application that runs on desktop computers.

