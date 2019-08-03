Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CVTI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Covenant Transportation Group from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Covenant Transportation Group in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Covenant Transportation Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.67.

Shares of CVTI traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.58. 79,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,643. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $309.50 million, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.75. Covenant Transportation Group has a 52-week low of $13.27 and a 52-week high of $32.34.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Covenant Transportation Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $219.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.05 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Covenant Transportation Group will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Covenant Transportation Group news, Director Robert E. Bosworth bought 5,000 shares of Covenant Transportation Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 78,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,765. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVTI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Covenant Transportation Group by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,008,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,361,000 after acquiring an additional 72,933 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Covenant Transportation Group by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 21,379 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Covenant Transportation Group in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Covenant Transportation Group by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 21,086 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Covenant Transportation Group by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 14,165 shares during the period. 65.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Covenant Transportation Group Company Profile

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

