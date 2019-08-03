CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Issues Earnings Results

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. CRA International had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $110.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. CRA International updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CRAI traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.71. The stock had a trading volume of 79,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,473. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $349.14 million, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.11. CRA International has a 12-month low of $34.24 and a 12-month high of $58.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRAI. Pembroke Management LTD increased its stake in shares of CRA International by 59.2% in the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 220,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,167,000 after purchasing an additional 82,121 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of CRA International in the second quarter worth $563,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of CRA International by 33.8% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 38,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,794 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of CRA International by 22.7% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 50,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 9,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CRA International by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,274 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRAI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of CRA International in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of CRA International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. TheStreet cut shares of CRA International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of CRA International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CRA International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

