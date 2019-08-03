Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CBRL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to $161.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $171.96.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $172.25. 336,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,907. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a one year low of $141.63 and a one year high of $185.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $739.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.15 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.62%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, June 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Sardar Biglari sold 12,130 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.02, for a total value of $2,062,342.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,116,899 shares of company stock valued at $191,482,548. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,122,000 after purchasing an additional 12,159 shares in the last quarter. South Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 218.2% during the first quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 48,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,847,000 after buying an additional 33,295 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 237.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 6.4% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3,101.1% during the first quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

