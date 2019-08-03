Craig Hallum Boosts EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target to $127.00

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its price objective upped by Craig Hallum from $115.00 to $127.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $118.00) on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub downgraded EXACT Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised EXACT Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Cowen boosted their price target on EXACT Sciences from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on EXACT Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.91.

EXAS stock opened at $115.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.61 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.75. EXACT Sciences has a 52 week low of $47.78 and a 52 week high of $123.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a current ratio of 2.79.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $199.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.18 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 28.90% and a negative net margin of 35.43%. EXACT Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that EXACT Sciences will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EXACT Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.93, for a total transaction of $205,669.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,592.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 9,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total value of $1,039,632.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,330,867.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 83.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 410,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,396,000 after acquiring an additional 186,081 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 241.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 9,861 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 203.6% in the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 178,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,121,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 15.9% in the second quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 365,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,135,000 after acquiring an additional 50,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 10.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

