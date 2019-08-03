Creativecoin (CREA) Trading Down 0.1% Over Last Week

Creativecoin (CURRENCY:CREA) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One Creativecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Creativecoin has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Creativecoin has a total market cap of $385,618.00 and approximately $1,810.00 worth of Creativecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000140 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000897 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Creativecoin Coin Profile

CREA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2017. Creativecoin’s total supply is 17,197,030 coins. The official website for Creativecoin is www.creativechain.org. Creativecoin’s official Twitter account is @Creative_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creativecoin is /r/Creativechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Creativecoin

Creativecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creativecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creativecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creativecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

