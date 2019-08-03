Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) a CHF 112 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 112 price objective on Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 110 price objective on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 103 price objective on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 108 price objective on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 120 price objective on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, HSBC set a CHF 115 price objective on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of CHF 105.36.

Swiss Re has a fifty-two week low of CHF 81.65 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re Company Profile

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

