Credit Suisse Group Increases Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target to $213.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $209.00 to $213.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.40% from the stock’s current price.

VRTX has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.63.

VRTX stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $178.39. 1,770,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,029. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a PE ratio of 46.28, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.41. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $151.80 and a 1-year high of $195.81.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 64.13%. The business had revenue of $941.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 31st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the pharmaceutical company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 33,058 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,785,480.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,968,144.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 2,125 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.27, for a total value of $372,448.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,507,424.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,203 shares of company stock valued at $37,191,590 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,434,159 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,494,663,000 after buying an additional 3,951,050 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,176,298 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,711,428,000 after buying an additional 568,488 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,059,306 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $505,995,000 after buying an additional 207,934 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,910,771 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $535,437,000 after buying an additional 31,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,153,131 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,461,000 after buying an additional 50,477 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

