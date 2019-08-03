Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€30.10” Price Target for Vivendi (EPA:VIV)

Credit Suisse Group set a €30.10 ($35.00) price target on Vivendi (EPA:VIV) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VIV. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.60 ($27.44) price objective on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. HSBC set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays set a €26.50 ($30.81) price objective on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vivendi has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €29.22 ($33.97).

Get Vivendi alerts:

VIV stock opened at €24.16 ($28.09) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €24.85. Vivendi has a fifty-two week low of €16.85 ($19.59) and a fifty-two week high of €24.87 ($28.92).

Vivendi Company Profile

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.