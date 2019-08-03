Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.70

Crew Energy Inc (TSE:CR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.71, with a volume of 203520 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.74.

CR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on Crew Energy from C$1.15 to C$1.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Laurentian decreased their target price on Crew Energy from C$2.00 to C$1.60 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James lowered Crew Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$2.20 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC decreased their target price on Crew Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, GMP Securities lowered Crew Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$1.65 to C$1.15 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.48.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.55. The firm has a market cap of $103.88 million and a P/E ratio of 2.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.80.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$55.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$57.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crew Energy Inc will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Crew Energy (TSE:CR)

Crew Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in assets located in the Montney area, which includes the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets with 445 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas situated south and west of Fort St.

