Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Given New $59.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its target price lifted by BTIG Research from $51.00 to $59.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CRSP. Chardan Capital set a $73.00 target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Crispr Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.00.

Crispr Therapeutics stock opened at $49.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.84, a current ratio of 13.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Crispr Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 3.11.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.84). Crispr Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 15,136.56% and a negative return on equity of 51.49%. The company had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Crispr Therapeutics will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crispr Therapeutics news, President Rodger Novak sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 898,007 shares in the company, valued at $40,410,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $920,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,546,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,000 shares of company stock worth $6,670,400. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 324.3% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,871,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,143,000 after buying an additional 1,430,364 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 34.7% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,724,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,317,000 after buying an additional 701,332 shares during the last quarter. Versant Venture Management LLC raised its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 17.7% during the first quarter. Versant Venture Management LLC now owns 4,248,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,770,000 after buying an additional 640,014 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in Crispr Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,838,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Crispr Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,064,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

