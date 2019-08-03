Crown (NYSE:CCK) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CCK. Wells Fargo & Co set a $70.00 price objective on Crown and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price target on Crown and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Crown from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Crown from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Crown from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crown has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.50.

Get Crown alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $65.07 on Wednesday. Crown has a 12-month low of $39.05 and a 12-month high of $66.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.03). Crown had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Crown will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $607,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,292 shares in the company, valued at $9,257,830.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Crown during the second quarter worth $42,000. Markel Corp lifted its stake in Crown by 53.1% during the second quarter. Markel Corp now owns 75,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in Crown during the second quarter worth $10,134,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Crown by 71.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,389,000 after purchasing an additional 50,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Crown during the second quarter worth $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.