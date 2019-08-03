CRPT 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $490,111.00 (CRPT)

CRPT (CURRENCY:CRPT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, CRPT has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. One CRPT token can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00003825 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Liquid, KuCoin and IDEX. CRPT has a total market cap of $31.66 million and approximately $490,111.00 worth of CRPT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $597.40 or 0.05547796 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00044079 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000177 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000093 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001068 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

CRPT Token Profile

CRPT (CRYPTO:CRPT) is a token. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. CRPT’s total supply is 99,868,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,871,024 tokens. CRPT’s official Twitter account is @crypterium. The official website for CRPT is crypterium.com. The official message board for CRPT is medium.com/crypterium. The Reddit community for CRPT is /r/crypterium_com.

CRPT Token Trading

CRPT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, Liquid, IDEX, token.store and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRPT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CRPT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CRPT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

