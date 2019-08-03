Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) Given a $35.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity set a $35.00 target price on Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Cryolife from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cryolife from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Cryolife in a report on Sunday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cryolife from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.91.

NYSE CRY traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.31. The company had a trading volume of 254,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,304. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Cryolife has a twelve month low of $23.99 and a twelve month high of $36.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.88 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.97.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Cryolife had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $71.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cryolife will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jean F. Holloway sold 8,654 shares of Cryolife stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $276,928.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,020 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Mccall sold 3,700 shares of Cryolife stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $106,338.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,999,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,354 shares of company stock worth $440,366. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cryolife by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cryolife during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Cryolife by 1,945.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,404 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cryolife by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Cryolife during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Cryolife Company Profile

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

