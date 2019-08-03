Cryptoindex.com 100 Reaches Market Capitalization of $48.48 Million (CIX100)

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a total market cap of $48.48 million and approximately $213,453.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can now be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00007437 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex and KuCoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $599.93 or 0.05540292 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00043622 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000180 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000093 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001014 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Profile

CIX100 is a token. Its genesis date was July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,187,743 tokens. The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official website is cryptoindex.com. The official message board for Cryptoindex.com 100 is medium.com/@CryptoIndex.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Token Trading

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Instant Bitex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptoindex.com 100 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

