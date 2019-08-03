CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CSGS. BidaskClub raised shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSG Systems International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGS traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.28. 126,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,586. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.05. CSG Systems International has a 12 month low of $30.40 and a 12 month high of $52.72.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $227.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.95 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CSG Systems International will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald Reed sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $313,412.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,607,066.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gresham Partners LLC purchased a new position in CSG Systems International in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CSG Systems International in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in CSG Systems International in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Oak Associates Ltd. OH purchased a new position in CSG Systems International in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in CSG Systems International in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a pre-integrated hybrid cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

