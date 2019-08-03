CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CUBE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of CubeSmart from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.54.

CubeSmart stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,253,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,871. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.19. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $27.19 and a 1 year high of $35.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.04.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $159.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.86 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 200.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 1,473.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 36.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

