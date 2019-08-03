Cubic (NYSE:CUB) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cubic (NYSE:CUB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $74.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cubic Corporation is the parent company of two major business segments: defense and transportation. The Cubic Defense Applications group is a world leader in realistic combat training systems, mission support services and defense electronics. Cubic Transportation Systems designs and manufactures automatic fare collection systems for public transit authorities. Cubic Transportation Systems designs, manufactures and integrates automatic fare collection systems for public transit projects throughout the world. This includes rail, bus and parking lot systems. The company supplies contactless smart cards; magnetic stripe cards; device software; and transit hardware including gates, ticket machines and card readers. Cubic Defense Applications provides realistic live combat training systems for military forces as well as virtual training systems, constructive simulation support, force modernization, battle command training and education and engineering & technical support. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CUB. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Cubic from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James raised Cubic from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cubic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.58.

Shares of CUB stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.07. The stock had a trading volume of 329,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,834. Cubic has a one year low of $50.61 and a one year high of $77.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 66.20 and a beta of 1.19.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.44. Cubic had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $337.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cubic will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Cubic news, Director John H. Warner, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.50 per share, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edwin A. Guiles bought 2,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.80 per share, with a total value of $162,416.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,515.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 12,371 shares of company stock valued at $742,609. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cubic during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cubic by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 822 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cubic by 21.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,731 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Cubic by 32.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Cubic during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

