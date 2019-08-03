Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target Raised to $203.00

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $198.00 to $203.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CMI. Standpoint Research cut Cummins from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cummins from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cummins from $167.00 to $162.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on Cummins from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Cummins from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $166.67.

Shares of Cummins stock traded down $1.05 on Wednesday, reaching $158.68. 1,316,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,594. Cummins has a one year low of $124.40 and a one year high of $175.91. The firm has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.41.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.11). Cummins had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 15.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $1.311 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 34.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Cummins by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,737,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,976,000 after buying an additional 62,642 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Cummins by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,555,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,338,000 after buying an additional 1,046,677 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,495,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,085,000 after buying an additional 97,017 shares in the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen grew its holdings in Cummins by 16,590.4% in the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,152,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 2,139,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Cummins by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,957,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,972,000 after buying an additional 64,883 shares in the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

