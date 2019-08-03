Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Lowered to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CYBR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cyberark Software from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Cyberark Software from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group lowered Cyberark Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on Cyberark Software from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Cyberark Software from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Cyberark Software presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.00.

NASDAQ CYBR traded down $4.97 on Thursday, hitting $133.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 949,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,575. Cyberark Software has a 52-week low of $61.53 and a 52-week high of $148.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.29, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.68.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.33. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $95.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cyberark Software will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 2,490.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 910.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cyberark Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

