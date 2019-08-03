CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CBAY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $20.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.00.

CBAY stock opened at $6.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.65. The company has a market cap of $416.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 18.66 and a current ratio of 18.66. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBAY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,161,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,622,000 after acquiring an additional 722,753 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 716,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 370,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 625,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 32,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

