Cypress Wealth Services LLC Acquires 2,929 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GBIL opened at $100.22 on Friday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a one year low of $99.98 and a one year high of $100.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.28.

