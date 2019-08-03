Cypress Wealth Services LLC Buys 878 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 317,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,734,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 281,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,532,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 276,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after buying an additional 12,113 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $23,413,000. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 517.6% in the first quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,287,000 after buying an additional 146,921 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $118.65 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $93.10 and a 1-year high of $122.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.37.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.