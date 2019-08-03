Cypress Wealth Services LLC Grows Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 41.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,956 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 198,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after buying an additional 6,393 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,114,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in Bank of America by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,968,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,511,000 after buying an additional 668,809 shares in the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 113,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 20,587 shares in the last quarter. 68.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Berenberg Bank set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.50 to $29.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.02.

BAC stock opened at $29.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.22. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $22.66 and a fifty-two week high of $31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 25.52%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.99%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $30.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

