Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $5.15 Million Stock Holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the period. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF makes up 1.5% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $5,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,731,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 12,791 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $22,222,000. PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 376,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,765,000 after purchasing an additional 11,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. grew its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 47,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:PFF opened at $37.25 on Friday. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a one year low of $33.26 and a one year high of $37.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.02.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.