Cypress Wealth Services LLC Purchases 105 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 154.5% in the second quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, C J Advisory Inc acquired a new position in Amgen in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $211.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer set a $210.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $211.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.41.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $187.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $210.19.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 40.28%.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.58, for a total transaction of $375,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,064,306.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

