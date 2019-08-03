Cypress Wealth Services LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

VDC opened at $151.56 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $124.93 and a one year high of $155.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.86.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.