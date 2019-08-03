Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 213 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,291.7% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,914,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,389 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,376,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,402,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,596,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 508.3% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 157,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,651,000 after purchasing an additional 131,230 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $93.15 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $79.39 and a 1 year high of $95.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.91.

