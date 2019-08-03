CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CyrusOne from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets set a $66.00 price objective on shares of CyrusOne and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of CyrusOne from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CyrusOne currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.80.

CyrusOne stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,032,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,882. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. CyrusOne has a 52 week low of $48.94 and a 52 week high of $69.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.65.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $251.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.01 million. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 7.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CyrusOne will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in CyrusOne during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CyrusOne by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,443,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,355,000 after acquiring an additional 37,467 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in CyrusOne by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 41,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in CyrusOne by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CyrusOne during the 4th quarter worth about $55,190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

