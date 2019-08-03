DA Davidson Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson cut their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Summit Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.20 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.23. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Summit Financial Group’s FY2020 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Summit Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:SMMF opened at $25.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95. Summit Financial Group has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.31.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $26.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.68 million. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 24.74% and a return on equity of 13.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 60.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 520.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 352.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $253,000. 25.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Summit Financial Group news, CEO H Charles Maddy III sold 8,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $232,003.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jason A. Kitzmiller bought 4,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $102,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $420,128. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

