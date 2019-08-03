Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 3,043 Shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 0.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,769,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the period. CyrusOne makes up about 1.4% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $159,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CyrusOne by 2.4% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in CyrusOne by 10.0% in the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in CyrusOne by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in CyrusOne by 5.2% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its position in CyrusOne by 5.4% in the first quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CONE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CyrusOne to $68.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank upgraded CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.39 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CyrusOne from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CyrusOne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.80.

Shares of CyrusOne stock opened at $63.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. CyrusOne Inc has a 12 month low of $48.94 and a 12 month high of $69.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.83.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $251.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.01 million. CyrusOne had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 7.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.59%.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

