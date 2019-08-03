Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $11.41 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,480 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 11,518 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $11,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 673.7% in the 1st quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 368.6% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 164 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William J. Delaney III bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $174.06 per share, with a total value of $870,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $1,551,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,093,537.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $173.52 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $128.08 and a 1 year high of $180.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 31.74%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 44.50%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. Cascend Securities downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $197.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.62.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

