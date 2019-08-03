Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $18.57 Million Position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,385 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,195 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $18,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,520,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $462,775,000 after buying an additional 347,672 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 435.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 115,686 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,864,000 after purchasing an additional 94,099 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the first quarter valued at $440,000. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FIS opened at $130.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1-year low of $94.53 and a 1-year high of $137.03. The firm has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.30.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.77%.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.55, for a total value of $151,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,743.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FIS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $340.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup set a $152.00 price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.28.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

