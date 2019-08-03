Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $8.79 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 185,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $8,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BB&T Corp lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 335,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 53.5% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 105,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 36,712 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the second quarter valued at about $3,609,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 16.7% in the second quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, YCG LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 23.1% in the second quarter. YCG LLC now owns 624,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,638,000 after acquiring an additional 117,058 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Petros G. Pelos sold 28,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total value of $1,316,419.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,066 shares in the company, valued at $142,599.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $48.50 to $47.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.12.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $47.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.04. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $43.02 and a fifty-two week high of $59.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $23.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

